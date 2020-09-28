Gretchen Green



Redding - On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Gretchen Green, wife, mother and grandmother of three died at the age of 88. Born on April 26, 1932 in San Francisco CA, she was soon after adopted by Hans and Edna Looff of Seattle WA and given the name Mary Gretchen. She returned home with her new family and was always proud to be known as the first baby to have flown on United Airlines. She graduated from Alhambra High School and attended Oregon State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. While at OSU, she joined the Delta Zeta sorority and met Richard (Dick) Green, who would become her husband of 66 years. Soon after their marriage the couple lived and worked on a fire lookout on the Deschutes National Forest. Gretchen became a primary school teacher in Corvallis, OR while Dick completed his degree. They then moved to Eureka, CA and then again to Klamath Falls, OR where they had two children Mike and Kathy. In 1964 they moved to Redding.



Known for her positive attitude, quick wit and generosity, Gretchen quickly became involved in a variety of community organizations including The Attic. Her favorite charitable work was with the North Valley Catholic Social Services' Adopt a Family program. Each year she looked forward to shopping and preparing the gifts for numerous families, always setting a limit on the number of families but without fail taking on more families each year that had not been adopted. She and Dick were responsible for putting countless smiles on children's faces each Christmas morning. Besides her charitable work, Gretchen loved to travel. She always looked forward to their trips to the Oregon and California coasts or small ship river cruising throughout the United States. Gretchen also enjoyed caring for her yard, sewing and doing the finishing work on Dick's woodworking projects, most of which were donated to fundraisers.



Gretchen is preceded in death by her brother and her parents. She leaves behind her husband Richard, children Kathy Vayder (Healdsburg, CA) and Michael Green (Redding, CA) and 3 grandchildren: Michael (Los Angeles, CA), Kimberly (Corvallis, OR) and Ashley (Redding, CA).



Per her wishes, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the NVCSS Adopt a Family program, 2400 Washington Ave, Redding, CA 96001 in Gretchen's honor.









