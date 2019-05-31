|
|
H. Keith Mifflin
- - H. Keith Mifflin was born November 11, 1928 in Ruth, Nevada, a small copper mining town near Ely. He passed away peacefully on May 24th, 2019. He grew up enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing and camping. After graduating from White Pine High School in Ely, he went on to pursue his education at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. There, he earned his Bachelor degree in English and History. In order to pay for college, he entered the ROTC program and was subsequently drafted into the Army and deployed to Korea in 1952. He was promoted to the rank of 1st Lieutenant and placed in charge of a 50 caliber gun unit. His primary responsibility was calculating the trajectory settings (where to aim the big gun) from radio information about the enemy's location, topographic maps and wind conditions.
Part way through his tour, the war ended. Because of his education, he was given the assignment to start a literacy program for African American soldiers, many of whom never had the opportunity to learn to read and write. This pilot program was quite successful and he was given permission to roll the program out broadly throughout South Korea for African American Army soldiers. Undoubtedly, his efforts blessed the lives of many men, their families and countless posterity.
He was married to his high school sweetheart Dawn Grossen Mifflin in 1949 while still in college. They were married for 67 years until her passing in 2016. Together, they enjoyed travelling and made several trips across the US, Canada and Alaska.
He spent the majority of his career at Enterprise High School, working as a teacher, Counselor, Head Counselor and Vice Principal. During his tenure at Enterprise High School, he earned his Master's Degree from BYU over the course of several summers. After retiring, he ran the G.E.D. testing program for Shasta County and worked as a substitute or temporary administrator for several years. Most notable was serving as Principal at Pioneer High School for an entire school year. Almost anywhere he went around town, somebody would recognize him and with a smile on their face, warmly relate some story about how, "Mr. Mifflin, you suspended me for…". Although he was a strict disciplinarian, he always demonstrated caring and concern for the individual, and because of this, he was respected and loved.
Another of his life accomplishments was facilitating and leading the construction of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel on Churn Creek Rd. across from Enterprise High School. He served as the Bishop during the planning and construction of this house of worship. He dedicated countless hours of personal labor and leading fund raising projects. Under his leadership, this monumental labor of love was completed.
Keith (Miff as known to many), is survived by Daughter Janet Mifflin Christensen, Son Craig Mifflin, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo on June 10th at 11am. All friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 31, 2019