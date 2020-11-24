Harold (Hal) Parker



In loving memory of Harold (Hal) Parker, born Aug. 30, 1936. Harold passed away at home on Nov. 11, 2020 from complications of kidney failure and diabetes. Hal was born in Mitchell, Nebraska to Harold O. (Abe) Parker Sr. and Erma Hartz Parker. He was raised on a farm and went to a very small country school where all grades, 1st through 8th, were taught in the same room. He went to Mitchell High School, where, in his freshman year, he met his future wife, Peggy JoAnn Ryan. After graduation in 1954, he joined the Navy and served 4 years. During that time, he served in the Korean War. While on leave in February 1957, Hal and Peggy were married. After his discharge in 1958, the family moved to California in the Spring of 1959. They always said they had moved to California for 2 reasons: for a better life, and because Peggy had many relatives in the Redding and Anderson area that would watch over them. Hal went to work for Ralph L. Smith, then moved over to Roseburg Lumber and finally, to Simpson Paper where he retired as supervisor in the paper mill in 1990. He worked in the lumber/paper industry for 36 years. Hal and Peggy were fortunate enough to own a houseboat on Shasta Lake and experienced many happy days boating on the lake with family and friends. They also took various cruises and, of course, RV traveling. Hal was a member of the Redding Elks Lodge for over 50 years where many happy times were spent with fellow members and their wives. He especially liked working in the kitchen during Rib Night. He loved to spend time on the California Coast in order to get out of the Redding summer heat. Hal and Peggy also loved to dance! They went dancing whenever possible, locally or wherever they traveled. In later years, they learned to Alpine ski and had many wonderful days in Sunriver, OR., skiing at Mt. Bachelor. They traveled to several ski resorts in Colorado, Canada, Idaho, and, of course, California. Hal will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Hal was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Parker and Erma Parker, a brother Jerry, brother Jay and sister Patty. Hal leaves behind his wife Peggy of 63 years, his daughter Kellee (Jimmie), his son Kai (Lola), 8 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.



There will be a service at the Veterans' Cemetery at a later date.









