Harold "Rip" Payne
Anderson - Harold "Rip" Payne, 84, of Anderson, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 1, 2020. Rip was born on March 4, 1936, in Boehler, Oklahoma to Joe and Effie Payne. He graduated from Atoka County High School in 1953 where he was a proud member of the FFA. After graduation, he moved to Arcata, California where he worked various jobs.
Rip is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Avis, and son, Harold (Debbie), all of Anderson; two grandchildren, Nathan and Kalin, four great grandchildren, Taylor (Joanna), Anthony, Ella and Joey; and one great-great grandson, Ronin, all of Camas, Washington; and brother, Mac of Alaska.
Rip and Avis always opened their home to many and were blessed with two special boys that remained a big part of their lives - Gary Hall and Gary Greer.
With the marriage of their son, Harold, and Debbie, Rip and Avis were also blessed with Debbie's two sons, Leonard (Heidi) Waterman and John (Tonya) Waterman, and eight grandchildren.
Rip was preceded in death by Baby Boy Payne, his parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Rip began his career in the construction industry in 1957 as a laborer on the Trinity Dam Project. He had a rewarding career in construction for 25 years and OSHPD inspection for 17 years. His love of construction stayed with him throughout his life. He could always be found working on a home project or planning the next one. He found it challenging to repurpose items and was the best at seeing and following through with that vision.
Rip had many interests, but at the top of the list was his love of flying. He received his private pilot's license in 1962. He owned his first plane, a Luscombe, with friend, Norm. Rip later completely rebuilt a wrecked Aeronca plane out of his garage.
Rip was very proud of his membership with the Masons, Scottish Rite and the Shriners. He was presented by Grand Lodge, the sublime degree of Master Mason on June 15, 1966, and was later presented the Golden Veterans Award for recognition of a minimum of 50 years. He was Received, Welcomed and Honored as a Master of the Royal Secret of the 32 Degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite in November 1994. He was Received, Admitted and Constituted "A Noble of the Mystic Shrine" in December 1994.
Rip and Avis just recently celebrated 66 years of marriage on June 26. Throughout their life, they enjoyed traveling with family and friends to many sites within the states and to other countries. They were a member of the Western Bus Nuts and enjoyed many special times with these members in their 1956 refurbished greyhound bus.
Rip and Avis enjoyed square dancing for 50 plus years, and acquired an abundance of special friendships that remain today.
Rip has left a big void in our lives, but his legacy, his courage, his strength, his friendship and his love will remain with us forever. The family will have a Celebration of Life once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
The family would like to extend special thanks to DaVita Redding Dialysis Center and Interim Healthcare/Hospice for their loving care.
It is requested that any expressions of sympathy be sent to The Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886; or electronically through the Shriners website.