Harold Sage
Harold Sage, age 95, passed away on August 12, 2020 at his home in Shasta Lake, CA with his loving family at his side. He was born on July 26, 1925 in Clayton, Oklahoma to Gene and Ruth Sage.
Harold served his Country honorably and nobly from 1943 - 1946 during World War II in the United Stated Army as a Sergeant with the 883rd Field Artillery Battalion in Europe. He was called back to service in 1950, serving one year with the 204th Field Artillery Battalion in Korea.
After his discharge from the US Army in 1946 he moved back to Oklahoma. In April 1947, Harold married the love of his life, Yvonna VanHorn, who preceded him in death on October 5, 2018. As newlyweds they moved to California and settled in Central Valley where they raised three children. During their first few years in California, Harold worked at different auto and truck shops as a mechanic, before landing a job with Oaks Sand and Gravel where he worked for over 20 years. In the 1960's he was partners with his best friend J.T. Fite, in a small bar in Central Valley named the Horseshoe where patrons could have a cold beer and play cards. Harold was an avid hunter. He began hunting on Harvey Mountain in Lassen County in the early 1950's and continued hunting up until 2016. He also enjoyed bass fishing, and was very proud of the 12lb 15oz large mouth bass he caught on Shasta Lake in 1997. During his retirement he took up gardening and canning. His canned tomato juice won several blue ribbons at the Shasta District Fair.
Harold is survived by his three children, Duane (Kathy), Terry (Elaine), Jennifer Baker (Brian), seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Yvonna, brother Albert, grandson Gabriel Sage and daughter-in-law Patty Sage.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 23 at 9:00 a.m. at Lawncrest Memorial Park in Redding, CA.
"Pop" we will hold you forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
.