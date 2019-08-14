|
Harry Edward 'Bud' Lackie
Redding - On June 29, 2019, Uncle Bud (as he was called by his nieces and nephews) passed away while under the care of hospice and the excellent staff at St. Lorenz Assisted Living. The youngest of six children born to Harry and Julia Palmer Lackie, Bud entered this world in Breedsville, Michigan, on July 9, 1936. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his sisters Susan Harvey, Barbara Livermont, and Dorothy (Ceil) Harvey. He is survived by his brother Richard Lackie, sister Ellen Harsch, and thirteen nieces and nephews.
After serving in the United States Army for two years, Bud moved to California where he put himself through school attending Citrus College in Glendora, Cal Polly Pomona, and Pepperdine University. He then went to work for General Telephone (which later became Verizon) as an auditor and later worked in management positions. After retiring from Verizon, he worked many years as a tax preparer for H and R Block. Bud lived in Santa Monica, California, for most of his life before moving to Redding, California, to be closer to his family.
Hard-working and generous to a fault, Bud's greatest passion in life revolved around years of volunteer work with rescued wild animals at the Wildlife Waystation in Sylmar, California. He especially enjoyed working with wolves. Other interests included off-road motorcycle racing, singing and playing guitar, anything cowboy, line dancing, and training for marathon races (after giving up a pack a day smoking habit at age forty-two). He completed thirteen marathons, including two Boston Marathons.
According to his wishes, Bud's cremains were scattered at sea by the Neptune Society. No memorial service is planned. Heart-felt thank yous go out to the wonderful staff at St. Lorenz Assisted Living where Bud received excellent care for the past three years.
Uncle Bud, you are and forever will be loved and missed by your friends and family!
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 14, 2019