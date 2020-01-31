Services
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
2030 Howard St
Anderson, CA 96007
(530) 365-5466
Harry Richard Hammers

Harry was born on April 17, 1931 in Omaha Nebraska to Ralph and Gladys Hammers. He attended Anderson High School. In 1950 he married Peggy Williams. He worked for Redding Transit Mix and was owner operator of Hammers Concrete Pumping. After retiring they traveled the US and Canada. Harry spent the winters in Quartzite Arizona where he enjoyed dancing and singing Karaoke with friends he meet throughout his travels. Summers were spent in Cottonwood dancing and enjoying life. Harry is survived by sons Tim (Bev), Rod (Kathy), daughter Theresa (Loren), and companion Loretta Winters, 7 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great- Great-grand Children. There will be no services.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
