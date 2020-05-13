|
Dr. Harry W. Daniell
Dr. Harry W. Daniell, beloved area physician, passed away at 91 years of age on March 26, 2020 after a brief illness.
Dr. Daniell was born August 3, 1928, the second of six children to Warren F. Daniell and Mary L. Holway in East Millinocket, Maine. His childhood was characterized by a close family steeped in strong New England values. Delighting in woodland adventures with his father and brothers near the lumber town where they lived, he was also known as a prankster. Harry maintained a deep fondness for his family, attending annual reunions until his death.
Harry was a precocious student, graduating as valedictorian from Sterns High School at age 16, followed by a year at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire before entering Cornell University. While running for the Cornell cross country and track teams he frequently competed against his older brother Warren who ran for rival Dartmouth College. During summers while in college he hitch-hiked across the country to work for the Forest Service in Idaho.
After switching from engineering to zoology during his undergraduate studies, Harry attended medical school at Cornell in New York City and was elected to the medical school honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. While in New York his brother Warren and fiancé Dorothy introduced Harry to Dorothy's roommate Barbara "Bobbie" Nye McConnell. They were married on June 22, 1952. After completing medical school in 1954 Harry and Bobbie moved to Burlington, Vermont, for internship and where daughter Suzanne was born.
Harry spent a year as a research associate in Burlington and then enlisted in the United States Army, initially conducting research on the effects of nuclear weapons on pigs. He then completed his residency in internal medicine at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where daughter Jennifer was born. Following residency Harry was stationed at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. Increasing concerns regarding the impending war in Vietnam coupled with Bobbie facing some complex health issues led to the decision to move west. Leaving active duty in 1962, Harry spent a year in Roseburg, Oregon, working at the VA hospital while he and Bobbie investigated opportunities up and down the west coast, finally settling in Redding in 1964.
Dr. Daniell's medical career in Redding spanned fifty years as a solo practitioner. He held many leadership positions during those decades and was a founding faculty member of the Mercy Redding Family Practice Residency Program associated with UC Davis Medical School, participating as a clinical instructor well into his 80's. His passion for medicine, his patients and teaching touched countless lives.
Dr. Daniell possessed both insatiable curiosity and unusual observational skills. His love of research led him to publish more than 130 peer reviewed articles during his 63-year medical career (highly unusual for a solo practitioner). His research received national accolades, most notably for associating cigarette smoking with premature aging (fondly known by his family as the "Wrinkle Paper") and establishing the connection between smoking and osteoporosis. For these observations he received personal recognition from the Surgeon General of the United States and undoubtedly improved innumerable lives. His commitment to research never waned with several manuscripts in process at the time of his death.
Harry's life away from medicine was rich and active. His young family camped, fly-fished and hiked in numerous national parks and, once settled in Redding, they enjoyed exploring the surrounding area. Harry supplemented his interest in regional history by excavating abandoned mining sites for antique bottles. On one memorable expedition he was late returning to camp, having dug such a deep hole that he had difficulty climbing out.
As Bobbie's health gradually declined, Harry cared for her unfailingly. He remained her primary caregiver, tirelessly inventing creative ways to make her life more enjoyable until her death in 1997.
Subsequently, introduced by mutual friends, Harry met Redding native JoAnn Lockwood. Their relationship blossomed and JoAnn became a constant companion and honorary family member. They shared countless adventures, traveling, hiking and competing in local running events. Sadly, JoAnn died in 2014 with Harry helping her through her final days.
In his forties Dr. Daniell returned to his collegiate sport of competitive running. Distance running became a family affair and he relished sharing it with his brothers Warren and Sam, his daughters and other extended family. Over his lifetime Harry ran approximately 64 marathons (including several Boston Marathon finishes) and countless shorter races. He claimed a personal best in the 26.2 mile marathon of 2 hours 49 minutes, frequently breaking the 3-hour barrier while in his 50's, a notable feat at any age. A founding member of the SWEAT running club, he mentored many local runners and frequently volunteered at events. Harry continued to compete for the rest of his life, mostly with himself but also in "comparative competition" with his own father, who also ran into his 90's. Harry's last official competition was the 2019 Fourth of July 5 Mile Run in Mt. Shasta, but he continued to train until the end of his life, striving for a pace of less than 20 minutes per mile.
Community service was also extremely important to Harry. He was a decades-long member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church and volunteer/supporter for numerous local organizations including Shasta College and Enterprise High School athletics, YMCA, Friends of the Library, Shasta Historical Society, Shasta Land Trust, Riverfront Playhouse as well as serving as a long-time Board Member of the Lassen Park Foundation.
Dr. Daniell is survived by his daughters Dr. Suzanne Daniell Hildner (Richard) and Jennifer Daniell-Pentrack, step-grandchildren Erika Hildner, Shaun Hildner and Celena Pentrack, brothers Warren (Dorothy), Sam and Jere Daniell (Elena), sisters Susan Phillips (Don) and Betsey Yegian as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend Clifford "Scott" Hepburn. Harry was preceded in death by his wife Barbara "Bobbie" Daniell, his long-time companion JoAnn Lockwood and son-in-law Jim Pentrack. Step-granddaughter Jennifer Pentrack passed away just two weeks after Dr. Daniell.
The family gratefully acknowledges the outstanding care and compassion given to Dr. Daniell by his colleagues and co-workers at Mercy Medical Center. He considered Mercy his second home and the "medical family" he so valued provided him immense comfort when he needed it most. Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled at this time. Remembrances may be sent to the Lassen Park Foundation, Friends of the Shasta County Library, Shasta Regional Community Foundation, Shasta Historical Society, Shasta Land Trust, Riverfront Playhouse or Pilgrim Congregational Church.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 13 to May 17, 2020