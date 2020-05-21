|
|
Harvey Klingler
Redding - Harvey Klingler 82, of Redding went to Heaven peacefully on May 5, 2020, with his family by his side. Born January 18, 1938, in Redding to Harvey Sr. and Amy Klingler, he grew up on his family's cattle ranch in south Redding. During those years he developed a love of animals and agriculture. During high school he was an officer in the Future Farmers of America and had the honor of attending the National FFA Convention in Kansas City and the Pacific International Livestock Exposition in 1955. He graduated from Shasta High School in 1957.
On March 14, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Williams, together they had three children. Harvey aspired to become a veterinarian, taking science courses at Shasta College when the responsibility of raising a growing family forced him seek full time employment. In 1964, he was one of five drivers that started the United Parcel Service hub on Eastside Road in Redding. Much of his career was spent delivering to the Weaverville area where he embraced the community, making many close friends.
After raising their children, he and Mary moved to Red Bluff, lovingly renovating an 1892 Victorian Home that they ran as The Faulkner House Bed and Breakfast. Retiring from UPS after 35 years and the B&B business after 18 years, Harvey and Mary moved back to Redding. They spent many years traveling to the east coast and Greece. Harvey was known as the social event planner and videographer of their friend group with many fond memories of their travels made. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hiking in his younger years, duck hunting on Tulelake, fishing, snow skiing, and golfing. Many vacations were spent at Mt. Bachelor skiing in the winter. He enjoyed cooking, working in his yard, and identifying the native bird species. He will be remembered for his patient, loving nature, friendliness, and his passion for life.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Sr and Amy Klingler, brother, Elbert "Buzz" Klingler, and sister Hazel Fultz.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Mary Klingler of Redding, daughters, Cheryl Goodnight (Jay) of Bonney Lake, WA, Tina Rathbun (Chris) of Redding and Son, Jon Klingler (Yolanda) of Winston, OR. Six grandchildren: Tyson, Amy, Shane, Kylie, Zachary and Lexi and four great-grandchildren: Gavin, Austin, Landon and Grayson and many friends and family members.
A private family service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Haven Humane Society, 7449 Eastside Rd, Anderson, CA 96007.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 21 to May 23, 2020