Helen Margaret Hagerman

Helen Margaret Hagerman

Helen Margaret Hagerman, fell asleep for the final time on November 1st, 2019. Helen was born on December 12th, 1946 in Weed, Ca. She moved a lot in her early years, even living in Hawaii for some time as her father served in the Navy. Helen worked as a nurse for several years. She was most proud of her three children whom she adored. Helen always had a smile and a hug for anyone in need. She loved all people equally and wholeheartedly. Her name means "shining light" and that's exactly what she was. Helen is survived by her son Richard Manning and his wife Tammy, her daughter Karen Nunally and her husband Tracey, her daughter Christy Sheff and her husband Chuck, and by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter Sheri Lynn Williamson whom passed shortly after her birth in 1970. Helen's beloved children will hold a small private ceremony for her.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
