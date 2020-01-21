|
|
Helen Marie Blomster
Helen Marie Blomster died with her family beside her on Jan. 10, 2020. She was 88.
Born Aug, 21, 1931, in Medford, Ore., Helen's life had many parts, all revolving around her love of family, music, kids and her friends in the community. As a mom, wife, musician, teacher, and volunteer, she touched countless people.
Helen was a longtime teacher at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Anderson, Calif., where, among other accomplishments, she started and led the instrumental music program. She was percussionist in the Shasta Symphony, organist for St. James Lutheran and First Christian churches, and founded and directed First Christian's choir until 2005.
Much of Helen's retirement was focused on her work with the Shasta Regional Medical Center auxiliary, ultimately serving as the organization's president.
She and her husband, Nolan, instilled a love of music in each of their five children and their grandkids. They made family and strong friendships the center of their lives.
Helen is survived by her daughter Jennie and sons Brian (wife Rita) and James; and grandchildren John Blomster (wife Robin), Julie Blomster, Leslie Winn, Daniel Marcus and Brandon Marcus. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan; daughters Nancy and Joan; and grandson Charlie.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Christian Church, 3590 Placer St., Redding CA 96001.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020