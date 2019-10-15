|
Helen Marie Presidio
Helen was born February 10th 1929 to Francisco and Maria Montagner, in Hilt Ca. They moved to Anderson, Ca. when she was 6 months old. She grew up in Churn Creek bottom and Graduated from Anderson High School in 1946. She went to work for the Farm Advisors, then Ralph L. Smith where she met the love of her life Elmer Presidio. They were married September 1st 1951, and were married 65 years until Elmer's death in 2016.
She is survived by her children Mary Hale, Mike Presidio (Lori) and Albert Presidio (Shara), Grandchildren Jacob Hale (Tara), Brooke Pico, Amber Egbert (Chip), Carrie May (Justin), Angela Butler (Jason), Ashley Collom (Patrick) fourteen great Grandchildren and Several Nieces and Nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Elmer, Grandson Joseph Hale, Great Grandson Logan Egbert, Son in law Ron Hale, her parents, brothers Harry, Mario and Johnny Montagner, Sisters Lena Maithas, Clara Maderios, Joann Squier and Alma Bloom.
She loved sports, she played for the Pepsi Cola traveling fast pitched softball team with three of her sisters until 1956. She loved watching her kids and grandchildren play any kind of sport.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she and Elmer were married when the church was on Ferry St. in Anderson. They worked on the building of the new church on St. Stephens Dr. She was a past member of the Sons of Italy.
After her children were raised, she and Elmer farmed for several years, they also ran Nondo's restaurant and the snack bar at the Simulcast Horseraces.
They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome all over the country, they loved spending winters in Quartzite Ar. and summers in Sunriver Or.
Her greatest pleasure was her family, she loved cooking and baking for them.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday October 22nd 2019 at 11am, Rosary 6pm Monday the 21st.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the
Ronald McDonald House
1975 4th St. San Francisco, Ca 94158
2555 49th St Sacramento, Ca 95817
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019