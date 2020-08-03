Henry "Hank" Dale Schultz



Henry "Hank" Dale Schultz arrived in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 6, 1933, the oldest child of Henry and Clara Mae Schultz. He departed this world on July 8, 2020 and was laid to eternal rest on July 20th at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery, with full military honors.



Hank was a child of the Great Depression, whose family moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1940 to pursue prosperity in the Land of Opportunity. A member of the Boy Scouts and High School Marching Band, Hank graduated from Manual Arts High School in 1952, receiving a diploma for the study of Metals and Machine Shop. Following High School, Hank enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served honorably as a naval airman. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, Hank pursued a career as a machinist, and continued his education at Los Angeles Trade-Technical Junior College receiving an Associate's Degree in 1958, in Machine Shop. In 1968, Hank was hired by the Simi Valley Unified School District to teach metals and welding at the newly opened, Royal High School. While teaching full-time, he continued his education receiving a Bachelor of Vocational Education in 1974, from California State University, Los Angeles. By the time of his retirement in 1994, Hank was teaching classes in metal shop, wood shop, auto mechanics, shop math and drivers education. Despite receiving several degrees in higher education, Hank was always a strong believer in vocational education and strongly argued against its demise in the public school system. Time has proven him right.



Numerous traits were evident in Hank's life. As a craftsman he pursued excellence and attention to detail. This was further evident in his life-long pursuit of education and knowledge. He was an avid reader, followed the news relentlessly, and enjoyed a hard discussion about ideas and concepts. Hank was never afraid to state his beliefs, often living by the motto: my role is to tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. Hank believed in and practiced involvement in his community. During his teaching career he routinely supervised evening and weekend high school athletic events. At different times he was President of the Santa Susana Boys Baseball League and the Simi Valley Historical Society. Upon moving to Redding in the early 2000's he became active in the Sons of Italy, often tending bar. Hank's sense of humor could be unique. He once collaborated with a National Park Service Range to receive a ticket for harming Park wildlife, after swatting mosquito's as the Ranger drove by. How the two friends kept a straight face in front of wide-eyed campers as Hank received his ticket remains a mystery.



Hank enjoyed the outdoor life. He was introduced to camping and fishing by his own father and the Boy Scouts of America. Hank passed this passion on to his own children with annual camping and fishing trips throughout the western states. When home from his fishing trips, Hank could be found tending his tomatoes and peppers, and implementing another "yard project." Upon his retirement, Hank expanded his horizons with several trips across the country, including Alaska, visiting as many historical sites as possible. Travel also included international trips to China and Europe. Travel was partly for the enjoyment of seeing new places and meeting new people, but also a means to acquire new knowledge and understand history.



Hank was preceded in death by his parents, sister Clara Mae, brother Walter, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife of 28-years, Carol; brother, Edward; children, Brad (Suzanne), Greg (Rachel) and Mike (Karen); step-children; Alta, Glenn (Andrea) and Suzannah (Tim); and nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and Cousin Harriett (97 years young). Although living far from his grandchildren, Hank did his best to stay up to date in their activities: periodically traveling long distances to attend athletic and other events.



Hank was fond of saying life is for the living! Undoubtedly, he encourages all to go forward, take an action or make a decision that results in a positive outcome, and see some new sights along the way.



Donations in memory of Hank may be made to the Shasta Family YMCA in Redding.









