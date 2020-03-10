|
Henry Edsel Stidham
Henry Edsel Stidham (Hank), 74 of Anderson, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center of Redding after a long battle with Parkinson's, his wife Charlotte and family were at his side.
Hank was born March 1, 1945 in West Virginia to Carl Findley Stidham and Susie Juanita Napier. When he was very young his family lived in Dunsmuir, CA. There was 8 brothers and 2 sisters, Carl Stidham, Rosemary Ray, Sandra Porter, Richard Stidham, Raymond Stidham, Thomas & Jeff Cadden. That's where he made life long friends, such as Billy Thomas. He attended many schools during his childhood but got his GED by going to night school later.
Hank started working at a gas station in Dunsmuir when he was 14 before making Anderson, CA his home. Hank was an excellent mechanic and he could fix anything that had a motor. He worked at Kimberly Clark in Anderson before he was even 18. He worked there until Roseburg Lumber bought them out and continued on working in the wood industry about 30 years until Roseburg was shut down. He got a job at the Walmart Distribution Center in Red Bluff, working until he had to retire due to Parkinson's. He loved working for Walmart and they treated him very well.
Hank had a lot of hobbies: hunting, dirt biking, drag racing (his little Nash Rambler got in Hot Rod magazine), coaching women's softball, Karate, snow skiing, water skiing and his last love was tournament bass fishing which he did until he wasn't able to anymore. He was never a complainer about his illness and lived every day as a blessing. One major thing that he wanted to do was get his pilots license and he accomplished that with a lot of very hard work and dedication in his earlier years.
Hank met his wife Charlotte at Lim's Cafe in 1970 and they were married the same year. They had no children but helped raise 2 of Hank's siblings after his Mom passed. They spent the next 49 years doing almost everything together and had a lot of memories and adventures they shared with so many friends and family. When Hank married into the Barton family he got the best family ever! Charlotte's family was large too, 6 girls and 3 boys so he became very close with the entire family. They always did a lot together as a family and he was always right in the middle of it all. When the Barton family got together you always did a lot of laughing and that's what he loved the most. It was good for the soul. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him and he will be forever in our hearts and memories.
The family wants to thank Quartz Hill Post Acute care home and the special people who cared for Hank with a loving kindness, they will be forever remembered. Hank was preceded in death by his father, mother and 2 brothers Joseph and Jim Stidham. Also by the only father he really knew and loved, Steve Barton.
A Celebration of life will be at the City of Anderson Community Center 1887 Howard St. Anderson CA 96007. Sunday, March 29th at 1 pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020