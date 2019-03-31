|
Herschel Mills Gist
- - Herschel Mills Gist passed away on Thursday March 7th, 2019, at dawn, surrounded by love. He was 61 years old. He had a difficult but full and creative year since his cancer diagnosis in early 2018.
Herschel had so many skills with carpentry and design. He spent many years in the Carpenters Union and excelled at projects both large and small. He gravitated toward how things worked.
He could fix anything and figure anything out, and had a keen eye for detail. At age 5 he took the elaborate doorknob off the front door of our house, because he just had to see how it was put together!
He loved extreme sports and has sky-dived, scuba dived, para-glided (for the first time at age 58!), rafted down the Rio Grande, taken a catamaran to Hawaii, roller bladed and biked down mountains at high speed. At one time he managed to swim with the sharks at the San Francisco Aquarium, by getting a job cleaning the tanks in his diving gear. He loved music too, and shared many hours with his guitars and harmonica.
When he hiked Yosemite, he made his own backpack, parka and tent from kits! People say that they learned a lot from him; it was easy to be surprised by his knowledge and interest in many areas.
One of his friends recently said to him, "Herschel, I will remember you always, and strive to be more like you. You are one of the most amazing people I have ever met. You never have a bad word to say about anyone. The world needs more people like you. I am a better person because of you."
Herschel lived his first 12 years in Redding, California, and then attended Gunn High School, Peninsula School and San Jose State, after the family moved to Palo Alto. After spending his life in the Bay Area of California, Herschel moved to Oregon a few years ago and developed a new caring community around him. He joined the South Umpqua Christian Center and discovered great inspiration from his newfound belief in God and Jesus. This was an invaluable comfort for him in his final months, and his church community was a wonderfully supportive family.
One of his last comments, out of the blue, was, "No! I want to do it my way!" That is how we will remember you, Herschel; we love you, our dear creative and insightful free spirit. May God, Jesus and the angels guide you and keep you always.
Herschel is predeceased by his parents Joseph A. and Barbara Mills Gist. He leaves his sister, Barbara (whom Herschel called Barby), and cousins Dave, Holly and Hayden. His good friends and caregivers JC, Debbie,Charlie and Laura could not have been more loving, and many in his extended community shared their time and hearts with him in beautiful ways.
A service will be held at the South Umpqua Christian Center, 956 NE Division St, Myrtle Creek, Oregon, on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00. A gathering will be held in California later this year; please contact Barbara for details at [email protected]gmail.com. Condolences may be sent to Barbara Hannelore, PO Box 1096, Goleta CA 93116. Donations may be made to AspergerExperts.com, SeaTurtleInc.org, or the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 31, 2019