Holly Lynn Scrivner
Redding - Holly Lynn Scrivner died on February 11, 2019, at home in Redding California. She was born to Jack L. Stevenson and Hollace M. Hopson in 1947 and was one of four siblings. Holly was an accomplished educator who worked passionately in support of and in development of early childhood education. Holly worked to develop Head Start, the early childhood education curriculum at Shasta College, a child advocacy group and offered many workshops for educators and parents all over the north state. Holly was a professor of early childhood education with Shasta College for 31 years. During her distinguished time at Shasta College she impacted many young educators and was routinely stopped on the street by past students, parents or other educators. During her retirement, Holly worked as a preschool teacher at the Redding Rancheria just so she could enjoy working with children again. She also started a custom card business, hand crafting cards for every occasion. Holly was greatly influenced by growing up on a farm in Colorado. She often recounted tales of her adventures with the cows, her bottle lamb Dirty Knees, her very own kitty Satina, riding Daddy the bull, and the best fresh cream and chocolate freezer cake. Holly is survived by her husband of 39 years, Chaland Bert Scrivner, son Chay Scrivner, daughter in law Holly Hayes-Scrivner, daughter Jaclynn Gilbert, son in law Brian Gilbert and four grandchildren. A memorial will be scheduled this summer.
Although we are filled with sorrow, we know Holly is reunited with her mother and step-father. We also take solace in knowing Holly is no longer suffering any pain. We will carry you in our hearts always.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 24, 2019