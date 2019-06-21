|
|
Howard "Jake" Jacobsen passed away peacefully June 10th with family by his side. He was born May 31, 1936 to Jens and Marge Jacobsen in Spokane WA.
In Canby CA Jake met the love of his life Betty Busby. He and Betty married on Aug 14, 1954. They had three sons, Richard, Steve and Tim.
Jake was very active in his community. Over the years he served as President of the Sierra Cascade Logging Conference, President of the Anderson Little League, and held various offices including Governor of the Anderson Moose Lodge and was honored to earn the Fellow Degree of Service Jacket.
Jake loved working in the woods selling logging and rigging equipment all over Northern California. He loved to watch his sons play sports and managed to never miss a game. Jake was an avid 49er's fan and loved to golf, bowl, camp, hunt and play basketball with his sons in the front yard.
Jake is survived by his wife Betty, sons Richard (Kathy), Steve (Debbie), Tim and 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 29th, 2pm at the Anderson Moose Lodge.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 21, 2019