|
|
Howard Priddy
Mount Shasta - Howard Priddy, 94, was serenaded to heaven to the sounds of O Them Golden Slippers, surrounded by friends and family on March 26, 2019.
He was born to Thomas and Ora Priddy in Los Angeles, California. He served in the Army Air Corps and the Navy in World War II. Then he married Virginia Faye Miller in 1944. Howard served in the LA County Fire Department for 15 years.
Howard moved his family to Mount Shasta in 1960, and owned Das Alpen Haus Motel until 1968. Later he owned Shasta Auto Supply until he retired. He loved to Fly Airplanes. He was involved in the Old Time Fiddlers, and his church.
He is survived by his wife Virginia and their five children: Linda Smith (David), Tim Priddy (Linda), Terry Priddy (Kathy), Wendy Gordon, and Greg Priddy (Carrie), and several grandchildren.
Howard touched may lives and made many friends. We will all miss him, but we rejoice knowing he is with his Lord.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 16, 2019