Services
Mount Shasta Memorial Park & Chapel
830 Lassen Ln
Mount Shasta, CA 96067
(530) 926-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Priddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Priddy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Priddy Obituary
Howard Priddy

Mount Shasta - Howard Priddy, 94, was serenaded to heaven to the sounds of O Them Golden Slippers, surrounded by friends and family on March 26, 2019.

He was born to Thomas and Ora Priddy in Los Angeles, California. He served in the Army Air Corps and the Navy in World War II. Then he married Virginia Faye Miller in 1944. Howard served in the LA County Fire Department for 15 years.

Howard moved his family to Mount Shasta in 1960, and owned Das Alpen Haus Motel until 1968. Later he owned Shasta Auto Supply until he retired. He loved to Fly Airplanes. He was involved in the Old Time Fiddlers, and his church.

He is survived by his wife Virginia and their five children: Linda Smith (David), Tim Priddy (Linda), Terry Priddy (Kathy), Wendy Gordon, and Greg Priddy (Carrie), and several grandchildren.

Howard touched may lives and made many friends. We will all miss him, but we rejoice knowing he is with his Lord.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now