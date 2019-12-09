|
|
Ian Walker
Redding - Ian Joseph Walker, 89, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Redding, CA.
He leaves his loving wife of 56 years, Jean Walker; his son, Gary Walker, and his wife Patty Walker; his daughter, Tanya Randolph and her husband, Wayne Randolph; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his beloved dog Beau; and many close friends.
Ian was born June 28, 1930 in Dervock, Northern Ireland. At the age of 18 he joined the Royal Airforce and served for five years, four of which were spent in North Africa.
His love of airplanes led to work in both England and Northern Ireland where he attained the level of Chief Engineer. Ian worked as an aircraft mechanic in Puerto Rico; St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Los Angeles before moving to Redding, California in 1971. Ian was a technician at Benton Airfield and the Redding Airport. He received the Charles Taylor "Master Mechanic" Award from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1998.
Ian enjoyed ocean fishing out of Crescent City, CA as well as hunting, fishing, and camping in the areas surrounding Redding.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 3:00-6:00 PM, January 3, 2020 at the Elks Lodge, 250 Elk Drive, Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019