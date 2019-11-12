|
|
Ima J. Jones Snell
Redding - March 15, 1920-November 9, 2019
Ima J. Jones Snell was born in Hailey, Idaho on March 15, 1920. She was one of five children born to Ray and Hazel (Fleming) Rockwell. The family lived in Hailey until 1933 when they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Ima then moved to Malad City, Idaho and married Jack B. Jones. They had 2 children: Nancie, born in 1938 and Dick, born in 1943. The family moved to San Francisco, California in 1946. After raising their 2 children, Ima & Jack moved to San Mateo, California where Ima began a long career at the Emporium as the Bridal and Fine Jewelry department manager. They bought property in Redding, California, by Lake Shasta in 1967 and built a one room cabin, which they termed the "Shasta Hilton" and entertained many family and friends before retiring to Redding in 1978. Ima was a very talented seamstress and cook. She volunteered at KIXE/TV and was a member for over 30 years of RRWF. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her church community. She loved cheering on her sports teams, one of them being the San Francisco 49ers, of which they were original season ticket holders in 1949. She was also a devoted fan of the San Francisco Giants and more recently the Golden State Warriors.
Ima was preceded in death by her 4 siblings, Lois, Birdie, Eva & Richard, as well as her 2 children, Nancie & Dick, her first husband, Jack B. Jones and her second husband, Robert Snell. She is survived by her granddaughter, Lyn, great grandchildren, Gregory & Jennifer, stepchildren, Scott, Sue, Cindy & Stacy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends, especially Laura & Lois.
Please join us to celebrate Ima's life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2440 Hilltop Drive, Redding, California 96002.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ima's name to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above).
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019