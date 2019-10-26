|
|
Jack Donald Smith
Happy Valley - Jack Donald Smith of Happy Valley, CA was born in De Quincy, Louisiana on October 14th, 1935. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 23rd, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Roy Lee, John and Verbelee, and children Penny and Steven. He is survived by his beloved wife Jan, siblings George, Tom and Walter, children Judy and husband Roland, Amy and husband Robert, Teresa and husband Brian, and Tom and wife Helen, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held on October 29th, 2019 at McDonald's Chapel in Redding. The viewing will start at 11:00am with a memorial service to follow at the chapel. Guests will be invited to a reception afterwards in Happy Valley.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019