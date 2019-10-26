Services
McDonald's Chapel
1275 Continental Street
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 241-1626
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Donald Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Donald Smith Obituary
Jack Donald Smith

Happy Valley - Jack Donald Smith of Happy Valley, CA was born in De Quincy, Louisiana on October 14th, 1935. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 23rd, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Roy Lee, John and Verbelee, and children Penny and Steven. He is survived by his beloved wife Jan, siblings George, Tom and Walter, children Judy and husband Roland, Amy and husband Robert, Teresa and husband Brian, and Tom and wife Helen, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held on October 29th, 2019 at McDonald's Chapel in Redding. The viewing will start at 11:00am with a memorial service to follow at the chapel. Guests will be invited to a reception afterwards in Happy Valley.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now