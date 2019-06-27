Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Linny Hummel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Linny Hummel Obituary
Jack Linny Hummel

SHASTA LAKE - Jack Linny Hummel passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a long term illness. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 29th at Redding Memorial Park. Pastor Darryl Sanford will officiate. Arrangements are being handled by McDonald's chapel.

Jack is survived by daughters: Tammy Lacomte, Adele Hummel and Tina Bills and stepsons: Greg, Rusty and Rob Eastman; 18 grandchildren, 16 g grandchildren, 14 gg grandchildren and 2 ggg grandchildren.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.