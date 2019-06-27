|
Jack Linny Hummel
SHASTA LAKE - Jack Linny Hummel passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a long term illness. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 29th at Redding Memorial Park. Pastor Darryl Sanford will officiate. Arrangements are being handled by McDonald's chapel.
Jack is survived by daughters: Tammy Lacomte, Adele Hummel and Tina Bills and stepsons: Greg, Rusty and Rob Eastman; 18 grandchildren, 16 g grandchildren, 14 gg grandchildren and 2 ggg grandchildren.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 27, 2019