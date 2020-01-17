|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Dawn Machen Green
Redding - Jacqueline "Jackie" Dawn Machen Green, 74 born in Redding, California on December 20, 1945. She was raised in the Church and accepted Christ at an early age. She graduated from Central Valley High School in 1964 and Shasta College in 1984. Jackie retired from the State of California after 36 years. She was a proud member of the Eastern Stars, 17 of Redding, CA. and Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. She lived in Redding, Las Vegas, and Sacramento, CA. She moved back to Redding to care for her aging Mother and upon her death she moved back to Las Vegas to be with daughters. After a year-long gallant battle with liver disease she passed away on December 12th, 2019. She leaves behind: daughters Angela Ellis, Christine Ellis, Denise Golden (Eddie); sisters: Mary Washington (Philip), Pauline Palmer (David), Rosemarie Machen (Shawn), and Davi Machen; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and number of nieces, nephews, her Wintu Family, a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Proceeded in death: husband Isaac Green, son Nelson Ellis Jr., and grandsons Darius Ellis and Ryan Sylvester; parents Reverend David and Rosemary Machen; grandparents Norman and Carrie Machen and Melvin and Mary Eigner. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25 @ 1:00, Martin Luther King Center, 1815 Sheridan St., Redding CA 96001.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020