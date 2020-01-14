Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Ferne Patrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Ferne Patrick Obituary
Jacqueline Ferne Patrick

Redding - Jacqueline Ferne Patrick (Jackie Hartung) of Redding, California passed away December 16, 2019 at the age of 84 of natural causes at her Redding home of 41 years surrounded by her loving family. Born November 9, 1935 in Oakland California to Robert Arthur Hartung and Lucille Mae Hartung (LaBorde), she resided in the San Francisco bay area until 1974. She married the love of her life, Larry Porter Patrick, May 8, 1953 at the Church of Christ in Hayward, California. She entertained friends and family and made everyone feel welcome.

Jackie graduated from Chabot College; owned Shasta Homes Realty as Broker, retiring in 2013. Active in the California Realtor Association, she served as an ethics mediator. In the local dance community, she volunteered for dance clubs, serving on Boards of Directors. She focused on membership and took pride in the increasing popularity of the dances. She loved to sew, knit and crochet which her children, grand and great grandchildren treasured.

Jackie is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, her daughters, Kay Scheuerman, Alyshia Patrick and Cynthia Stevenson, grandchildren, Christina and Patrick Stevenson, Brieana, Darren and Kayla Putty, Jacob Scheuerman, great grandchildren, Brandon and Noah Weaver and Hannah Stevenson, sons-in-law, Stan Scheuerman, Brian Putty and Larry Stevenson. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 1, 2020, 2pm at the Frontier Senior Center, Anderson, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -