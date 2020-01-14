|
|
Jacqueline Ferne Patrick
Redding - Jacqueline Ferne Patrick (Jackie Hartung) of Redding, California passed away December 16, 2019 at the age of 84 of natural causes at her Redding home of 41 years surrounded by her loving family. Born November 9, 1935 in Oakland California to Robert Arthur Hartung and Lucille Mae Hartung (LaBorde), she resided in the San Francisco bay area until 1974. She married the love of her life, Larry Porter Patrick, May 8, 1953 at the Church of Christ in Hayward, California. She entertained friends and family and made everyone feel welcome.
Jackie graduated from Chabot College; owned Shasta Homes Realty as Broker, retiring in 2013. Active in the California Realtor Association, she served as an ethics mediator. In the local dance community, she volunteered for dance clubs, serving on Boards of Directors. She focused on membership and took pride in the increasing popularity of the dances. She loved to sew, knit and crochet which her children, grand and great grandchildren treasured.
Jackie is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, her daughters, Kay Scheuerman, Alyshia Patrick and Cynthia Stevenson, grandchildren, Christina and Patrick Stevenson, Brieana, Darren and Kayla Putty, Jacob Scheuerman, great grandchildren, Brandon and Noah Weaver and Hannah Stevenson, sons-in-law, Stan Scheuerman, Brian Putty and Larry Stevenson. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 1, 2020, 2pm at the Frontier Senior Center, Anderson, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020