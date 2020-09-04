James Allen Carpenter



Our beloved father, James (Jimmy) Allen Carpenter, passed away at his home in Anderson, CA on Sunday August 30, 2020. Jimmy was born May 20, 1964 in Tulare, CA to his father James Nelvin Carpenter (80) and mother Betty Lou Carpenter (80). He was known by many as a hard knot! He was loving, fearless, and tested fate many times over, during his 56 years. Jimmy was a jack-of-all-trades. He started at the young age of thirteen helping his dad with his trucking business, traveling eleven western states. He also worked in the timber industry and traveled numerous states with various construction companies. He loved riding and racing motorcycles, played baseball, loved fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.



Jimmy is survived by his four children: daughter Amber Young, son James Carpenter (30), son Derek Carpenter (28), and daughter Virginia (Ginger) Carpenter (27), along with his nine grandchildren (and counting!). Jimmy also leaves his sister Carol Lester (61), sister Penny Dorsey (59), and brother John Carpenter (48).



Jimmy was loved by all and will be greatly missed. He will be laid to rest at the Anderson Cemetery with his grandmother, Georgia Marie Knuckles.









