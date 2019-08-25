Services
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
21853 Honor Court Ste B
Palo Cedro, CA 96073
(530) 547-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for James Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Benjamin (Jim) Decker


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Benjamin (Jim) Decker Obituary
James (Jim) Benjamin Decker

Palo Cedro - James (Jim) Benjamin Decker, 66, of Palo Cedro, California, a former long-time resident of Hayfork, California, died on August 20, 2019 of heart failure. Jim was born on November 20, 1952 in Weaverville, California to Adeen L. and Lester R. Decker. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He worked most of his life as a logger, eventually owning his own logging company, JD Logging. He spent the last part of his career working outdoors ensuring the safety of power lines. Jim loved hunting and fishing and had a particular passion for duck hunting. Jim loved his family and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete in basketball, baseball, soccer, and equestrian sports. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Roy David, sister Virginia, and his step-father JT Brooks, whom his mother married after Lester's early death. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Karen Decker, daughters Tracy (Steve), Leslie (Jason), and Toni Mae (Darren), sons Trevor, and Dakota, sisters Adeen, and Nickie, grandchildren Easton, Fallyn, Charlotte, Decker, and Maverick, as well as by many dear friends and other relatives. Jim's celebration of life will be held by close family and friends at a future to-be-determined date. Condolences can be mailed to Karen Decker at PO Box 825, Palo Cedro, CA 96073 or emailed to [email protected]
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now