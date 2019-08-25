|
James (Jim) Benjamin Decker
Palo Cedro - James (Jim) Benjamin Decker, 66, of Palo Cedro, California, a former long-time resident of Hayfork, California, died on August 20, 2019 of heart failure. Jim was born on November 20, 1952 in Weaverville, California to Adeen L. and Lester R. Decker. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He worked most of his life as a logger, eventually owning his own logging company, JD Logging. He spent the last part of his career working outdoors ensuring the safety of power lines. Jim loved hunting and fishing and had a particular passion for duck hunting. Jim loved his family and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete in basketball, baseball, soccer, and equestrian sports. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Roy David, sister Virginia, and his step-father JT Brooks, whom his mother married after Lester's early death. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Karen Decker, daughters Tracy (Steve), Leslie (Jason), and Toni Mae (Darren), sons Trevor, and Dakota, sisters Adeen, and Nickie, grandchildren Easton, Fallyn, Charlotte, Decker, and Maverick, as well as by many dear friends and other relatives. Jim's celebration of life will be held by close family and friends at a future to-be-determined date. Condolences can be mailed to Karen Decker at PO Box 825, Palo Cedro, CA 96073 or emailed to [email protected]
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 25, 2019