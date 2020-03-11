|
|
James Claude Lewis
James Claude Lewis passed away of natural causes on Friday, February 28, 2020, at home with his daughter and son-in-law. He was born October 20, 1934, in Charleston, West Virginia. He was the son of Ezra Lewis and Sadie Belle Lewis. He was the third of four children. His mother left for California after the death of her husband, and she came back for the children in 1941 and they moved to Olivehurst, California. He continued school in Marysville, graduating from Marysville High School in 1952. He married the love of his life, Mary Simeroth, on September 6, 1952.
Jim and Mary moved to the San Francisco bay area after the birth of their first child, Michael, and had 2 more children, Patricia and Susan, while living there. There Jim and 2 partners opened and worked in a successful drywall business for several years. They then moved back to Olivehurst to be closer to family and had 2 more children. Jim continued to work in construction as a general contractor. They lived in that area until 1966, when the young family moved to Anderson, California. There last child, John, was born there. Jim continued to work in construction and worked for John M Frank, Inc., for 19 years. He then started his own general contracting business until his retirement in 1992. Jim and Mary then moved to Davenport, WA, where they bought a 60 acre farm, raising cattle and alfalfa. Then in 2002, they moved to Klamath Falls, OR, and purchased a 90 acre farm, again raising alfalfa. In 2007, Jim and Mary moved back to Redding, CA, and lived with their oldest daughter, Patty and her husband John. After Mary's death in 2012, Jim and Patty became great travelling buddies, and made many trailer trips around the United States, visiting friends and family. Jim was a kind and generous man, who gave freely of his time and expertise in construction, always helping someone. When he wasn't able to do the work, he was a great teacher and supervisor to all of his large extended family. He was a master craftsman and carpenter. One of his favorite sayings was "we are not building a piano" and another was, "it's not a mistake unless you can't fix it". Great words to help us be brave and try new things.
Jim was a proud card-carrying member of the Carpenters' union for over 50 years. He was also a Member of the Redding Moose Lodge. During their time in Shasta County, he and his wife were active in activities at Sacred Heart School in Anderson. When he moved to Washington, they joined the Grange and were active until they moved to Oregon. While in Oregon, they were active members in the High Desert Backcounty Horsemen. He helped his wife with the cooking for the club's activities.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Mary, son, Jeffrey Allen Lewis, grandson Ryan David Lewis, brothers William Staunton Lewis, Jackie Lee Lewis, and Arthur Sennet Lewis, as well as his parents. He is survived by his children Michael (Debbie), Patricia McMichael (John), Susan Bachelder (David), John (Kazue), and his sister and adopted daughter, Shirlene (Young) Spaulding. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
A memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Palo Cedro, with a luncheon to follow at the Anderson Community Center.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020