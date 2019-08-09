|
James David Brinkman
Anderson - October 18, 1947 - August 2, 2019
James David Brinkman unexpectedly passed away August 2 at his home in Anderson, CA. One of four sibling his in family, he was born October 18, 1947 to Joseph Emil Brinkman and Stella Elizabeth Swallow and raised in Los Angeles. James would later graduate CAL State-Los Angeles and become a math and wood working instructor for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Retiring in 2004, James then settled to McKinleyville and later on to Anderson.
James' passion were always classic cars and the outdoors. Once retired, James would spend much of his time rebuilding classic cars to mimic the famed "Woodie" cars of SoCal, as well as camping in the beaches and mountains of beautiful California and Oregon.
James is survived by his wife Maria and his sons Robert, John, and David; eight grandchildren; his brother Joseph and sister Lillian; preceded in death by his sister Patricia.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 9, 2019