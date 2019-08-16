|
James Donald Butler of Happy Valley passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born on April 30, 1924 in Gerber to Tom and Daisy Butler. Jim graduated from Corning High School and joined the military out of high school. He served honorably in the Army Air Corps during World War 2 and was stationed in England, France, and Germany. During his military service he rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant and was a mechanic on P-47 fighter planes. After discharge, he returned to the Corning area, and married Valarie (Hall) Butler. He began his career with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. as an electric lineman. He worked for PG&E for over 35 years, retiring out of Weaverville as a line crew foreman.
Jim was active in the communities he lived in. He served as a volunteer firefighter for over 50 years, both with the Corning Fire Department and the Weaverville Fire Department. He was an active member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, a member of the E Clampus Vitus, a member of the Redding Elks Lodge, the Redding Moose Lodge, the Trinity Alps Golf Club, and served on the Weaverville Parks Board.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. He was active up until his death, still camping in his RV in the local area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 36 years Valarie; his wife of 22 years Marjorie (McGlynn) Butler; and son Craig. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Cupp of Shasta Lake; his companion Janet Briggs; sons James (Deborah) of Anderson; Boyd (Gay) of Weaverville; and Jay (Anita) of Livingston, Texas, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Corning on August 20, 2019 at 11am. A reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to the Jim Burgess fund of the Trinity Scholarship Foundation or your favorite local charity.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019