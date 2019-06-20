Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawncrest
E Cypress Ave.,
Redding, CA
James Edward "Jim" Colburn

Anderson - James "Jim" Edward Colburn, of Anderson, passed away suddenly in Portland, Oregon, May 12, 2019 at the age of 78.

A native of the Redding area, Jim was the son of the late Edward and Georgina (nee Mathews) Colburn. Predeceased by his brother, Robert, of Redding, and his first wife Patricia (nee Morgan), of Alameda.

James is survived by his wife of 21 years, Claudia, and stepdaughter Athenia Leisey-Shoemaker, of Redding. Also his son Jonathon, of Ben Lomond, CA, and by his brother, George Colburn of Fallon, NV.

A graduate of Shasta High School in 1960, James was an electrician, and member of the IBEW for 55 years, Locals 340 and 595.

A celebration of life will be held at Lawncrest in Redding on E Cypress Ave., at 11:00 A.M., Monday June 24th.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from June 20 to June 23, 2019
