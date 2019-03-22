|
|
James Edward "Jim" Davis
- - 9/20/1943 - 3/7/2019
Jim was born in Chico, California September 20, 1943 to JT "Mickey" and Donna Davis. He was one of three boys! He grew up in Chico in the fast lane (with cars) and graduated from Chico Senior High School in 1961. He married and had two children Kenny in 1964 and Kimberley in 1967. His passions back in his early days were definitely racing what he called "hardtops" at the Silver Dollar Speedway and hunting. He was always a great provider for his family and often lived on what he would provide (what he called the "Conway Curse"). His "happy" place has always been Deer Creek Canyon where he owned a cabin that he shared with his friends and family for many years. If those canyons, cliffs and flats could talk; you would hear stories of hunting the trophy bucks, jeep rides and the best memories being made! During his cabin days, Jim spent a lot of time with his son Kenny, brother Mike, and friends Jerry and Patty Stephens. While being in the Deer Creek area, Jim became best friends with what he referred to as his son and brother all in one person, Scott Stephens. Scott and Jim had another dream of racing, and soon were in partnership with a sprint car #44. Scott drove and Jim was the engine mechanic. They traveled with the NARC circuit and made a great name for themselves. Jim was a salesmen most of his life and eventually settled in the Redding area where he worked for Grand Auto, Valley Tire and his own business, Jim Davis Tire and Wheel. He looked forward to his trips across to Hoopa on Tuesdays then to Alturas on Wednesdays, where you could find him visiting at the Auction Yard Cafe or Alturas Tire. It's along these sales trips that he made many lifetime friends. He was an avid horseman with a love for the western ways. For several decades, Jim was very involved with the Redding Rodeo Association. He held every office, was a Director and was awarded the coveted Man of the Year Award 1992-93 as well as the prestigious John Justin Standard of the West Award in 1995-96. In 1993, he married the love of his life and soul mate, Shawna Bourque-Davis and they built their home (Moondance Ranch) between Millville and Oak Run. Car projects returned into his life again. He had fun building his bright yellow '31 Ford Model A Coupe.The American Graffiti hotrod look alike. When Jim retired, he and Shawna took on a new business. Consignment Corner and Hair Country ("his girls" as he called them). The positive influence that Jim provided to the changes in Palo Cedro has left a mark that will not soon be forgotten. One of Jim's true later passions was following his grandchildren in their high school sports. He would travel hours to watch a high school rodeo, football, baseball and softball games. Jim passed away March 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, which was his wish. Jim had a strong faith and knew his real journey was just beginning. To say he will be dearly missed is an understatement. He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. There will be a gathering of love/open house on Sunday March 31, 2019 at Consignment Corner- Hair Country in Palo Cedro from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Shawna of Millville, mother Donna Davis of Redding, brother Mike (Denny) Davis of Chico, aunt Leila Beck of Cave Junction, son Kenny (Heather) Davis of Cottonwood, daughter Kimberley (Bill) Valena of Alturas, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. As well as numerous cousins he so dearly loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Tri-Counties Bank in Palo Cedro to the Jim Davis Memorial High School Rodeo Scholarship Fund.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 22, 2019