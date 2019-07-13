|
James Edward Marks
Redding - James "Jim" Edward Marks passed away at his home in Redding on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 68.
Jim was born in Inglewood, California on December 17, 1950.
He graduated from Westchester High School in 1969 and attended West Los Angeles College. Jim joined the Navy in 1974 and served in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Following his Naval career, he moved to Redding and attended Shasta College.
Jim worked a variety of jobs in Redding - Aviation Mechanic and Maintenance at Redding Airport, and positions at CooperVision, Mt. Shasta Mall, and Redding Medical Center.
Jim is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Bullington and Crystal Hilton; his three grandchildren Asa, Huxlee and Eve; his former wife, Carol Krueger Marks, all of Redding; and his sister Patty Marks, of Ilwaco, Washington. He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Rose Marks; his father Benjamin Marks; his brother, Robert (Bob) Marks; and his half-sister, Suzanne Chavez.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 13, 2019