James Eurby Armour
Redding - Jim Armour "Stub" passed away on February 20, 2019.Jim is survived by his siblings Dorothy Vinson, Sue Finkenbinder, Bonny Pope,Becky Wrathall, Clarence Armour, Robert Armour , A niece and nephew Brian Pope and Christie fuller his 2 daughters Brigitte Barnhart and Cheryl Lampe as well as the pride of his life his grandchildren Hayden and Savanna Barnhart.
A chapel service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 AM at Allen and Dahl 2030 Howard St., Anderson followed by burial at the Anderson cemetery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 26, 2019