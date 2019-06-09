|
James Kenneth "Kenny" Alexander
Redding - James Kenneth "Kenny" Alexander of Redding went to be with his Lord on May 20, 2019, after a long illness. Kenny was born November 21, 1937, in Tulare, California to James "Grandpa Jim" and Cletis Alexander. Though he was an only child he was beloved by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kenny spent 9 years in the National Guard before meeting and marrying the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty." He was a millworker for 30+ years before starting his own janitorial business. Dad's other passion was music. In his younger years he toured with Chet James and later founded his own band The Versatiles, playing in and around Shasta County for many years. His favorite stage though was the one in church where he worshiped his Lord and Savior with his music.
Kenny and Betty spent 50+ years and had many great adventures together, sharing some of his favorite hobbies, like hunting, fishing, cars, cars and more cars! He loved sports and was a diehard Rams and Dodgers fan, and he could tell you everything you ever wanted to know about Nascar.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife, Betty, his son Vince (Renae) Villano, his grandsons Jason Sillaway, Vince Villano, Jr. and Shawn (Jennifer) Villano. Grandpa Kenny, as he was known by many, is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Jaden, Kya, Savanna, Taryn and Rylee; as well as his sister-in-law, Ann Luedee, nephews Jerry and Danny Luedee, his uncle Don Swearingen and his cousin Sharon Manprin and her children, Tim (Brendy) Angstadt, Jeff (Paula) Angstadt and Tiffanie (Jack) Fife. A graveside service will be held June 22, 2019, at Lawncrest Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to House of Prayer in Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 9, 2019