|
|
James Kenneth Myatt
Malad - James Kenneth Myatt was born on the 23rd of August, 1932 in Canadian Hemphill County Texas. He passed away on the 3rd of December, 2019 in Brigham City, Utah. James graduated from Manteca High School, Manteca, California, and joined the United States Air Force (1951-1955). He married Ermadeen McDaniel on the 23rd of December, 1951. They had four children; James Michael (Donita), Ronald Kenneth (Karen), Jenny Louise (Mike), and Coleen. Ermadeen died on February 19, 1990. James later married Nancy Louise Arbuthnot Moorman on April 2, 1993. James was a member of the Manteca Masonic Lodge Tyrian #439. He was an avid scouter, school board member (Enterprise school district), teacher (American River College and Shasta College) master mechanic and most of all loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and regaled all who would listen with stories, fabrications and whoppers. Jim never met a stranger, to him everyone was a potential friend, he could strike up a conversation with anyone. His smile was radiant, his knowledge unbounded, his love for his fellow man unceasing. He was never afraid of hard work and instilled this in his posterity. Jim was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 12 at 1 p.m. in Malad, Idaho. Internment will follow in the Malad City Cemetery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019