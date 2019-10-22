|
James Paul (Jim) Carroll
JAMES CARROLL WHO GAVE OVER 65 YEARS OF HIS LIFE TO THE EDUCATION OF YOUNG PEOPLE HAS DIED AT 87.
James Paul Carroll (Jim) passed away at the age of 87 on October 5, 2019. His service will be held on October 26th at 11:00AM at Lawncrest Cemetery located at 1522 E Cypress in Redding. Celebration of Life immediately following at the Anderson Hall located at 3210 W Center St. Anderson. Jim was born on January 31st 1932 in Morley, Missouri in his Grandfather's House. Jim married the Love of his Life, Ingeborg Lauritson on November 1st 1955. A Teacher in her own right. He affectionately called her Inky. They were married for 60 years. Inky preceded him in death on June 4th, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his Parents Leonard and Edith Carroll, his sisters Joan Carroll and Mary Weimer.
Jim is survived by his son Jimmy Carroll, his daughter Robyn Rockwell and son in law Rocky Rockwell all from Lakehead. He also leaves behind his loving Grandson Nicholas Rockwell from Brooklyn NY. Jim's leaves his Sister and Brother in Law Janice and George Serna and his Brother and Sister in Law Robert Carroll and wife Patti, all from Redding. He is also survived by
numerous loving Cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was a Teacher, School Administrator and School Board Member for over 65 years. He was still serving on the Cascade District School Board in Anderson until his passing. He was a 1950 graduate of Anderson High School and their star athlete. He was the league scorer in basketball, quarterback in football and pitcher in baseball. Jim also received his BA from Chico State and Masters from University of Reno. His thesis was on the town of Anderson. Jim's thesis, photos and information are held at the Historical Society in Anderson. His studies were used by the city of Anderson for their 100 year celebration. It is the utmost source for information on the City of Anderson. He loved to travel. Jim and Inky traveled the world visiting numerous countries, even flying around the world one time. They traveled together and earlier in life with their children. They visited every state in the U.S. and every Province in Canada. They drove to Mexico numerous times. Jim was involved with many organizations and clubs. He was a Past Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge. He served 4 years with the United Stated Air force. He was a member of the Anderson . He was also a member of the Anderson Moose and American Legion. He was the most lovable and kind person. He loved his family and the Lord. He will be in our hearts forever. In his words; "Love God, Love each other, that's all that Matters."
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to:
Honor Guard Post #9650
3210 W. Center St.
Anderson CA 96007
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019