James R. Cupp



Redding - (Sept. 7, 1936 - Dec. 1, 2020)



Beloved husband of Joan Cupp, Redding, CA. Loving Father of Sharon Cupp (spouse DJ Jones), Winthrop, WA and Heather Rosales (spouse Ben Rosales), Santa Rosa, CA. Loving Grandfather to Santana Rosales, Santa Rosa, CA.



Jim was born in Bucklin, MO, the oldest of three children. He attended schools in San Jose California where his family relocated in the early 1940s. Jim served his country, in the Army Corps stationed in Puerto Rico. Jim married the love of his life, Joan in 1958. Starting his long career in the flooring industry in San Jose, later in Santa Rosa, and retiring in Redding.



Jim was an avid outdoorsman Enjoying duck hunting and fishing. He loved being outside with his friends, and bringing home the bounty to his family.



Jim and Joan moved to Redding in 1991, becoming members of the Elks Lodge and making many new friends. Jim had a vision for a Bocce Ball court at the Elks Lodge along the Sacramento River. With many, many "Cook Your Own Steak" fundraisers and volunteer hours, Cupp Courts were constructed in 2012 and continue to be enjoyed by many local and traveling Elks.



Jim and Joan enjoyed many RV trips in California, and across the country in their retirement years. They were active with the Trail Dusters (Elks Lodge) and MacKenize RV Club.



Jim was at Marquis Accute Care in Redding in his final months. He and his family received the best of care.



Services are pending, due to current COVID restrictions.









