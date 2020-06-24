Or Copy this URL to Share

James R. Dimick



In remembrance of James R Dimick who passed away March 3, 2020, a graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00AM, at the Pine Grove Cemetery in McArthur California. A gathering for family and friends will be held following the service at the Fort Crook Museum in Fall River Mills, California.









