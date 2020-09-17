1/1
James (Tom) Tomsich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Tom) Tomsich

James (Tom) Tomsich passed peacefully in his sleep on August 25th after a lengthy illness. Tom was born on October 18, 1937 in Gary, Indiana. He moved to California after serving four years in the United States Navy.

He is preceded in death by his son, James (Jim) Mario Tomsich. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Rita; a daughter, Tracy Wirth and son-in-law, David of Thousand Oaks; a brother, Mario (Crick) of Redding, and a sister, Janet Anderson and brother-in-law, Douglas of Florida; and daughter-in-law, Tami, wife of son, Jim. Also four grandsons, Jacob Tomsich and his wife, Ashley, Brandon Tomsich, both of Redding, Derrick Francis of San Diego, and Dylan Francis of Thousand Oaks; two great-grandsons, Aiden and Alex Tomsich of Redding. Also countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Final plans are being made by Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel, Eureka Way. A service will be held at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, Igo in the chapel, on September 25th at 9:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to Northern Valley Catholic Social Services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved