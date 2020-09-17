James (Tom) Tomsich



James (Tom) Tomsich passed peacefully in his sleep on August 25th after a lengthy illness. Tom was born on October 18, 1937 in Gary, Indiana. He moved to California after serving four years in the United States Navy.



He is preceded in death by his son, James (Jim) Mario Tomsich. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Rita; a daughter, Tracy Wirth and son-in-law, David of Thousand Oaks; a brother, Mario (Crick) of Redding, and a sister, Janet Anderson and brother-in-law, Douglas of Florida; and daughter-in-law, Tami, wife of son, Jim. Also four grandsons, Jacob Tomsich and his wife, Ashley, Brandon Tomsich, both of Redding, Derrick Francis of San Diego, and Dylan Francis of Thousand Oaks; two great-grandsons, Aiden and Alex Tomsich of Redding. Also countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Final plans are being made by Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel, Eureka Way. A service will be held at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, Igo in the chapel, on September 25th at 9:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to Northern Valley Catholic Social Services.









