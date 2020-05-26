|
|
James Vickery Huebner
Redding - James Vickery Huebner, 89, of Redding, California passed away at home on May 18, 2020. James is survived by his three children, Elizabeth (George Wusstig), Kathryn Lindberg (Paul), Robert; ten grandchildren, Byron, Margaret, Ann, Doug, Jesse, Daniel, Valerie, Jessica, Sydnie, Bridget; six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara.
James was born in Royal Oak, Michigan where he graduated from high school. He continued his education in ROTC at Michigan State College, graduating in 1953 with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. It was at MSC, on a blind date, that Jim met his wife of 55 years, Barbara Ann Dangl. They were married in August following graduation.
After college, the Airforce took James to Tennessee, then Iceland, where he managed the Officer Club. When James returned to Michigan, he was a father. His family lived in Grand Rapids, Royal Oak and settled in Ada. Here, he began his career as an NCR business system salesman. Jim and Barbara completed their family with two more children and a home on 40 acres.
Life changed dramatically for the Huebner family in 1976. They left their Michigan roots and joined Barbara's family, Jerry and Evelyn Dangl, in Redding. Jim continued to work in sales, first for Oxford Chemical Company, then Redding Business Systems. The family began a new life of outdoor exploration. Jim and Barb's friendships and love of tennis grew at Sun Oaks.
A Detroit native, Jim restored old Fords, taking special interest in Model A's of his birth year. His favorite was a red Model A roadster. He would take his young grandchildren out for a spin and shared the driver seat with his newly licensed grandson. A self-taught artist, James incorporated local and regional landmarks in his paintings. He looked forward to participation in the Shasta County District Fair. Each year his work earned multiple awards, culminating in an Overall Best of Show in 2019.
Jim was a state champion swimmer during high school, and was at his best in the water. He shared his love of swimming, fishing, crabbing, and sailing. With "First Mate," Barbara, they created wonderful family memories. Jim was always captain of the ship!
A drop-in visitation will be held at Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel, 2655 Eureka Way; Friday, May 29, 3:00 to 5:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers his family requests that donations be made to Southeast Asian Christian Ministries, 2315 Placer St. Redding CA 96001
The family wishes to thank the dedicated caregivers, and nurses who were kind and unwavering in James's care.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 26 to May 27, 2020