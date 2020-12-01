1/1
James Worley Adair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Worley Adair

Redding - James Worley Adair passed away on Thursday November 19th at the age of 79 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gai Adair, Daughters, Stacy Adair, Tamarie Hemsted, and Lori Adair. As well as his loving grandchildren, Mckinzey Hemsted, Dalton Hemsted, and Logan Humphries. He leaves behind his sister-in-law Janet Duell and son-in-law Jesse Hemsted, and many neices and nephews who respected him dearly. Kelly Graham, Stephanie McClung, Marty Pratt, Marvin Pratt, Marcus Pratt, Renee Coe, Bryon Parrish. Great Nephew Spencer Graham and Hutton Graham. Niece Brilee McClung and Nephew Brayden McClung. He was an avid outdoors man that loved hunting, horses, and restoring cars. He served in the Air force and then graduated from Chico State. After graduating he moved his family back to Redding and bought the business he worked at in high school. He was proudly self-employed and owned Mallory's Stake Company for 34 years. He will be forever missed but always in our hearts. No services will be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved