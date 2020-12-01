James Worley Adair



Redding - James Worley Adair passed away on Thursday November 19th at the age of 79 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gai Adair, Daughters, Stacy Adair, Tamarie Hemsted, and Lori Adair. As well as his loving grandchildren, Mckinzey Hemsted, Dalton Hemsted, and Logan Humphries. He leaves behind his sister-in-law Janet Duell and son-in-law Jesse Hemsted, and many neices and nephews who respected him dearly. Kelly Graham, Stephanie McClung, Marty Pratt, Marvin Pratt, Marcus Pratt, Renee Coe, Bryon Parrish. Great Nephew Spencer Graham and Hutton Graham. Niece Brilee McClung and Nephew Brayden McClung. He was an avid outdoors man that loved hunting, horses, and restoring cars. He served in the Air force and then graduated from Chico State. After graduating he moved his family back to Redding and bought the business he worked at in high school. He was proudly self-employed and owned Mallory's Stake Company for 34 years. He will be forever missed but always in our hearts. No services will be held.









