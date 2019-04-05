Services
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
21853 Honor Court Ste B
Palo Cedro, CA 96073
(530) 547-4444
Jan Gandy


Palo Cedro - Jan Gandy of Palo Cedro passed away last weekend peacefully at home after a long string of health problems. She is survived by her husband and best friend Tom, her sons Joel and Todd, and her four grandchildren.

Jan was born in LA in 1947 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She attended grammar school in Sylmar, High School in Danville, and College at UC Santa Barbara where she would earn her teaching credential and meet her future husband.

Jan taught high school in Saint Louis, Missouri while Tom finished Medical School. They moved to Los Angeles and Jan gave birth to her oldest son Joel. The following year they moved to San Francisco and her son Todd arrived. They lived there for three years before moving to Palo Cedro in 1977.

Between raising her two boys, Jan worked at the Carter House Science Museum as the development officer. She loved to travel with friends, going as far away as Europe and Costa Rica.

Jan watched her family grow as Joel was married to Melissa McClure and Todd to Stacy Martin. Grandkids followed and Jan became Nana to Max, Emily, Madilyn, and Camille. In her last years, they were the joy of her life.

Jan had many close friends, extended family, and people in the community whose lives she touched. There are too many to list, but she cherished them all.

Per Jan's wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam to the Behrens-Eaton House Museum or Turtle Bay Exploration Park.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 5, 2019
