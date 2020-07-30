Jana Kay McIntosh



Redding - Jana Kay McIntosh of Redding California passed away on 7/20/2020 at Shasta Regional Medical Center at the age of 80.



Jana was born on Feb. 8, 1940 in Heavner Oklahoma. Jana is preceded in death by her Mother Henrietta Bottoms Wilson and her Father "Bert" Bottoms.



Jana graduated from Tehachapi High School and was crowned Tehachapi Lilac Queen in 1958. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry. Jana and Larry met and married in Tehachapi, California at the tender age of 19 in 1959. They were happily married for 36 years living 30 plus years in Mtn. Gate California.



They enjoyed backpacking in the Trinity Alps although Larry was a little more enthusiastic than Jana for "roughing it". Jana enjoyed collecting antiques, jewelry and gardening. The discount rack of any Redding plant store knew her by name and her home overflowed with plants of all sizes. Jana was a "laid-back", gentle spirit. She enjoyed all spectator sports and daily news programs with her trusty Westie Willie or Rufus in her lap.



Jana is survived by her brother John Thomas Wilson, daughter Rhonda, (Kim) Hopfenspirger and son Mark McIntosh. Grandsons Brock, (Brittany), Cole Hopfenspirger, Ryan, (Laura) and Chad McIntosh. 5 Great Granddaughters; Hannah and Elena McIntosh, and the triplets, Teegan, Taylor and Tatum Hopfenspirger.



Allen and Dahl in Redding California assisted with funeral planning.



Future interment will be at Mt. Shasta



Memorial Park.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store