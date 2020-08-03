Jane Powell Mills



Redding - Jane Powell Mills of Redding, California, passed away on July 28th at the ripe age of 102. She was born on July 5th,1918 in Berkeley, California. After graduating from the UC Berkeley in 1938 with a degree in Cultural Anthropology, she continued her education at University of Chicago where she earned a Masters in Social work. In her 30's she attended NYU for graduate studies. Jane never stopped pursuing her education, taking classes at Jr. Colleges into her mid-eighties. She loved all kinds of music, the sciences especially Geology. After graduation, Jane landed her first job as a social worker in the East Bay. She was a very accomplished woman. She spoke 4 languages and served as a translator for the United Nations during the war years. After WWII she married, moved to NYC and raised 2 children. Later in life she invested in a number of business ventures. She was in London during the Blitz and had to take a cargo ship back to the United States.



Although Jane loved to travel (too many countries to count) and talked fondly about her time in DC & NYC, her home and happy spot was always Marin County. She loved the Bay Area, specifically the scenic views, wildlife, outdoor activities, and the diverse cultures and food. During her time living in the Bay Area, Jane was heavily involved with environmental causes. She was a member of the Marin Environmental Forum, Earth Island Institute and Turtle Island Restoration. Jane also had a passion for local politics and was a dedicated member of the Democratic Central Committee of Marin and assisted Barbara Boxer with multiple campaigns.



Jane also had love for great food and red wine. She loved to entertain and was known to have a serving dish for every occasion. Her love of cooking and entertaining was passed on to her grandchildren Megan and Scott. She always expressed so much joy when she found out her grandkids shared her love for cooking and were still using her old cookware.



Jane spent her entire life helping to make the world a better place. She always had a gracious spirit, commitment to ideals and practiced tolerance for everyone. She truly was always the kindest person in the room. Her spirit and kindness was contagious to so many friends and family members.



Jane is survived by her daughter Gillian Trumbull, 4 grandkids, Gita Mills, Scott & Megan Meyer, Zephyr Zehr Mills and 6 great grandchildren - Aria, Aden, London, Asher, Finnegan & Alon.









