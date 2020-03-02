|
Janet Berry Linville
Redding - On February 25, 2020 Janet Berry Linville, loving wife and mother of 6 passed away in Redding,CA.
Janet was born in Topeka,KS to Emmett and Margaret Berry. She moved to CA with her mother, sister, and 5 brothers and lived in Roseville CA where she went on to raise her 5 children Patti, Robbie, Marcia, Alan, and Karen.
She earned her bachelor and master's degrees in Social Work at Sacramento State University. It was there where she met the love of her life George Linville and they married and shared over 50 years of love. George lovingly cared for her until the moment she left us.
She worked in Placer, El Dorado and Shasta counties as a social worker. She developed the Sacramento State University Master's of Social Work program in No. CA and So. OR and served as director and professor for many years. She also worked at the Family Services Agency as a therapist and eventually the director. Everyone loved her and she was the most sought after therapist in No. CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Karen Faller and her son Robbie Wilcox. She is survived by her loving husband George, Her children Patti (John), Marcia, Alan (Susan), Todd, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Services are private. Janet was the most loving and caring person you will meet. In lieu of flowers or donations, everyone is encouraged to use the funds to treat their family to something nice as her family appreciates the thought and love you had for Janet.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020