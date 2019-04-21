Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Churn Creek Golf Course
Janet Marie John (nee Gomes) lost a tough fight with cancer on March 3, 2019. Janet was born January 14, 1951 San Leandro, CA. She is predeceased by her parents, Glenn and June Gomes. Janet graduated from Tulelake High School, Class of 1969. After over 40 years in Tulelake, she recently moved to Redding to be closer to her family.

She is survived by her sister Cheryl Gomes, sister Carol Gomes Jackson, brother-in-law Jay Jackson, niece Kelly Jackson and nephew Zachary Jackson, all of Redding, as well as many, many friends in both Redding and Tulelake.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Churn Creek Golf Course. Please leave a message at 530-921-1587 if you plan to attend.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
