Janina "Jane" (nee Skronkiewicz) Kowalewski
- - Janina "Jane" (nee Skronkiewicz) Kowalewski passed away of natural causes at home on April 29, 2019. Born in Przemysl, Poland on August 24, 19?? (she'll haunt us if we tell the year she was born. But she would be in on the gag if we say she was 29 in reverse). Quick-witted and funny, her family has a long list of her one-liners, or 'Jane-isms.' Jane loved people and animals. She was kind, empathetic, and loving. She could see the good in everyone, and was always willing to help.
Jane's idyllic childhood in Poland came to an end at age 16 when forced by Nazis at gunpoint onto train bound for Krakow. Her last memory of her father was of him waving goodbye with a tear-stained face as the train chugged out of the station. She was eventually ordered to work on a farm in Nazi-occupied Austria. She felt lucky because the farm couple was secretly anti-Nazi and so took very good care of her. In the waning days of the war and unable to obtain travel papers to Poland, a group of friends hid her under coats and blankets on a train to Italy. She worked at a Red Cross camp in Bari, Italy helping refugees reunite with their families. She also designed and hand-sewed dresses made from parachute silks and jackets and coats from army blankets. Still unable to obtain a travel pass, a family who lived at the camp 'adopted' Jane so she could immigrate to England with them. A few years later, while out with friends dancing at a club in London, she met her future husband, Ted Kowalewski. Married on 12/26/50, they immigrated to the U.S. in 1955, moved from Chicago to California in 1959, lived in Morgan Hill from 1968 until retiring to Redding in 1988.
Jane was the original helicopter mom to her children, Andy (deceased), Barbara (Jim McOmber), and Mark (Claudine Martinez), and grandchildren Andrea Orlando (Eric), Kristin (Matt Brown), Lisa, Kevin (Ashton), Haley, Mitchell and Michaela Kowalewski, great-grandchildren Eva and Ayla Orlando, and step-great-grandchildren Aiden, Brooklyn and Evan Brown. She also leaves behind her nieces Jola and Ivona and their families in Poland and Germany, ex-daughter-in-law Marie Cortez, long-time companion Derek Grinnell, live-in caregiver extraordinaire Justin Masters, 'adopted daughter' Stasia Fiske, and friend Hillary Chase. Special hugs to her friends of 50 years plus: Diana Grimmon (Fallbrook, CA); Marysia Karpinski (Mountain View, CA); Priscilla Merek (San Jose, CA); Jadwiga Schmidt (Palm Beach, FL); Urszula Kowalski (Redmond, OR). Jane is predeceased by her son, Andy (2010) and husband, Ted (2004), and by her parents and brother, Ian, Francesca, and Bolek Skronkiewicz.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held Sat. May 4 at 4:00 on the back deck of Jane's home, where countless parties took place over the years. Please be ready to tell funny stories, share memories, and party as she lived her life - with zest. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Jane Kowalewski to Haven Humane, P.O. Box 992202, Redding, CA 96099 or Havenhumane.org
