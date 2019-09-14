|
|
Janis Sue Lanphear
REdding - 1943-2019
Janis Sue Lanphear age 76, of Redding went to be with the Lord with her family by her side on August 22, 2019.
Janis was born March 27, 1943 in San Diego to Russell and Jean Hoskins She attended Herbert Hoover High School and was a member of Ozzies Marching Band, where she played the clarinet and tutored the younger students. She married and had two children, a boy and a girl, which she absolutely adored.
Janis married Robert Lanphear in June of 1970 and shortly thereafter they moved their family to Humboldt County where they became active in their church and the dairy goat community. She was an avid gardener and took great pleasure in canning what she grew.
When Janis' children were in middle school she decided to go back to college and pursue a career in nursing. She obtained her Bachelor's degree in Nursing and had a very fulfilling career. Her compassion for people gave her the quality to serve in many capacities, including Surgery, ICU and trauma. She finished the last ten years of her career as a traveling emergency room nurse. With the purchase of their first motorhome, she and Bob were off traveling to many places. The location she loved the most was Soldotna, Alaska, where when not working she could be found fishing and sightseeing. Since Bob was already retired, he said numerous times "I get to play while my wife is working." What a dream life the both shared.
After retirement she and Robert returned to residing full time in Trinity County. Janis enjoyed riding quads, gold panning, gardening, sewing, quilting and spending time with their family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Lanphear of 49 years, son James Lanphear (Kris) of Redding, daughter, Dendy Flohaug (Mickey) of Redding, daughter Cassondra Burch (Mike) of Lewiston and son William Lanphear (Shawn) of Texas. Eighteen grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Ann Deck (Patrick) of Redding and Kim Proctor (Brian) of Weaverville.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and stepfather, Richard Ambrose, her grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Interment will be at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 14, 2019