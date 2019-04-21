|
|
Jay Thomas Hinde
Redding - Jay Thomas Hinde passed away on April 8, 2019 in Redding, CA with his wife and children by his side.
Jay is survived by his wife Lori, children Garrett and Megan, mother Noel, brother Lee, and sister Laurie (Mike). He is predeceased by his father Donald, and sister Lynne. He was a loving uncle to Aubree, Lilah, Molly, Jeff, Marissa, Grey, Brennan, and Reese.
Jay was born on 11/21/58 in Ohio and moved to California in 1973. Jay and Lori married on 3/17/85. The family moved to Las Vegas in 1992 and then to Redding in 1998 to open the Outback Steakhouse. He continued to manage the restaurant until his retirement in 2017.
Jay was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He was always there to motivate, encourage, and support anyone's goals. He loved all animals and especially enjoyed taking hikes around Shasta County with his dogs, Jack and Asher. He loved gardening, driving his 1961 Corvette, doing crossword puzzles, and watching all sports.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jay's name to either the Haven Humane Society (havenhumane.org/donate-volunteer/donate-today) or to UCSF (makeagift.ucsf.edu) and direct your gift toward Adult Hematologic Malignancies.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 21, 2019