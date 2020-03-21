|
|
Jean H. Proctor
1921 - 2020
Jean Louise (Hug) Proctor, 98, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her daughter's home in Emporia, Kansas.
She was the widow of Robert E. Proctor, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.
Jean was born in 1921 in Ames, Iowa, to John and Louisa Ann Hug. She graduated from Ames High School in 1939, and after a year at Iowa State College, she worked for the City Clerk of Ames.
She enlisted in the WAVES during World War II, serving at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in Washington, D.C. After her marriage in 1945, she moved to Sioux City, Iowa, then to Coos Bay, Oregon, and to Redding in 1962. She worked for many years at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Redding. In 2007, she moved to Eugene, Oregon.
Jean was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, and a 66-year member of the PEO Sisterhood; she and her husband were members of Pilgrim Congregational Church in Redding for many years. She loved RV'ing, singing, playing piano, puzzles and word games, and she treasured her family, her many friends, and her Iowa roots.
She is lovingly remembered by her children Nancy (Marvin) Kuehn of Emporia, Kansas; John (Connie Morehouse) Proctor of Eugene, Oregon; and Lori (David) Snyder of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; brother, John Howard (Nelida) Hug of Sulphur Springs, Texas; grandchildren Brian (Kelley) Kuehn, Brandon (Kristin) Kuehn, Karilee (Nathan) Schilling, and Roseann Proctor, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and a brother, Harris C. Hug.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in Nevada Municipal Cemetery, Nevada, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to "P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education" and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020